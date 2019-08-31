‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ from December

Chennai: With filmmaker Gautham Menon out of financial mess, his long-pending Enai Nokki Payum Thotta starring Dhanush is releasing 6 September. Meanwhile his other mega project, Dhruva Natchthiram with Vikram in the lead is also getting ready to hit the screens. Shooting for Dhruva Natchathiram began in early 2017, the makers couldn’t complete the film on time due to various issues.

Sources say that the makers of the film have decided to release it in the first week of December and the post production work are on. Dhruva Natchathiram is an intense spy thriller and major portions of the film have been shot in the US. The film also has Simran, R Parthiepan, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma in the star cast. Meanwhile, GVM is also working on a Tamil web series, which revolves around the life of ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.