Double delight for Vijay Sethupathi

Chennai: Come October, Vijay Sethupathi will have two releases. His Sangathamizhan and Maamanithan are hitting screens next month. Maamanithan, in which Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead role, is slated for October-end release. Written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the movie stars Gayathrie as the female lead.

The film is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under the banner YSR Films. On the technical details, the film is shot by M Sukumar and edited by Sreekar Prasad. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be teaming up with his father, composer Ilayaraja and brother Karthik Raja to compose music for the film. Meanwhile his action film, Sangathamizhan, directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu and Sketch, is said to hit the screens on 4 October.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is busy with half-a-dozen movies, recently signed his Hindi debut with the Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. The actor will be playing the role of Aamir Khan’s friend in the film.