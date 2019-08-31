Final list of Assam NRC released; 19.07 lakh applicants excluded

Chennai: The much awaited final lift of National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been released by the Assam government today.

A media report said 3.11 crore applicants’s names have been included in the final, but 19.07 lakh names have been excluded.

Security has been tightened across the State. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday had asked people not to panic and assured that the government would take all necessary steps to help genuine Indians prove their citizenship. He also stated that the State government would help provide legal assistance to the poor.

The final draft of the list was published in July 2018. It had revealed that of the 3.29 crore names that were registered, 40,07,707 people’s names were not included in it.

The list is available at all NRC Seva Kendras, offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours and also can be viewed on www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in