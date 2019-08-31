Four students held for kidnap in TN

Vellore: Four students were arrested for kidnapping their college mate and demanding a ransom in Vellore Friday.

According to the police, the students were studying in a private polytechnic college in Sathuvachari. The victim was identified as Gokul (19), son of Kennedy who works abroad as engineer. He lived in Vellala Street.

On Friday, after college was over, Gokul was kidnapped by a group of four students. The gang kept him in their custody and called his family demanding Rs 3 crore.

The family immediately alerted the local police. Three special teams of police began a search for Gokul. The family in the meantime negotiated and brought down the ransom to Rs 5 lakh.

Police instructed the family to stack a bag with paper and went to the Vallimalai. The kidnappers brought Gokul and took the cash and began to flee. However, they were rounded up by the police. Sathuvachari Police have registered a case and investigations are on.