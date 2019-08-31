Karnataka CM offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.

Yediyurappa, who took over the reigns of Karnataka on 26 July, flew in here on his maiden visit to the ancient hill temple last evening, a temple official said.

After an overnight stay at a TTD guest house on the hills, the 76-year-old senior BJP leader visited the shrine and offered his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara this morning. After worship, he left for Bengaluru.