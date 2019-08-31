Teenager jumps to death from college building in TN

Coimbatore: A teenage student jumped to his death from the second floor of a private college here where he was studying, on Friday, police said.

The student, who is pursuing his second year UG course, was reportedly not attending classes due to illness and one of the teachers had warned him and asked him to bring his parents, police said.

Upset over the teacher reprimanding him in front of fellow students, the student suddenly went to the second floor of the building and jumped down, resulting in his death at the scene, they said.