TN Govt to set up Museum displaying artefacts unearthed at Keezhadi

Kumbakonam: The Tamilnadu government would soon set up a museum to display artefacts and other articles unearthed during excavation at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district in 2015, Minister for Culture and Tamil Official Language K Pandiarajan said here on Friday.

An amount of Rs 3 crore had been allocated for the purpose and the museum would come up before March next year, he told reporters here. Various Tamil organisations had been demanding that the artefacts and articles be exhibited Recently, a tank like structure and terracotta pipelines were unearthed during the excavation.