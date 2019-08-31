TNCA Fourth Division: Bhaskar stars in Prithvi win

Chennai: MD Bhaskar (6/28) scalped six as Prithvi Cricket Club crushed Gandhi Nagar Starlets Cricket Club by 71 runs in the TNCA Fourth Division ‘A’ match here.

Batting first, Prithvi was bowled out for 226 in 49.2 overs, thanks to five-wicket hauls from S Santosh Kumar (5/56) and Y Kanishkar Rao (5/56). Both bowlers had identical figures after the conclusion of their spell. But it was Bhaskar who stole the show by bagging six wickets in the second innings.

In another duel, PS Raghavan (5/37) got ?a five-wicket haul to power Mylapore Recreation Club ‘B’ to a seven-wicket success over Social Cricket Club. Elsewhere, V Murali’s (5/53) good showing went in vain as National Recreation Club lost to Madras United Club by 47 runs.

Brief scores:

IV-DIVISION ‘A’: Prithvi CC 226 in 49.2 overs (Ramnath 67, N Balasubramanian 50, S Santosh Kumar 5/56, Y Kanishkar Rao 5/56) beat Gandhi Nagar Starlets CC 155 in 44.3 overs (T Kapil 69, S Santhosh Kumar 37, MD Bhaskar 6/28, R Bharath Rajan 3/46);

Madras United Club 226 in 49 overs (G Vignesh 80, V Murali 5/53) beat National RC 179 in 42.2 overs (V Murali 74, P Munirathinam 51, S Taarakesh 3/33, I Vetrivel 3/48); Social CC 161 in 39.5 overs (PS Raghavan 5/37, R Prabhu 4/45) lost to Mylapore RC ‘B’ 163 for 3 in 28.4 overs (V Harish Bharath 87); Young Men’s Association 271 for 7 in 50 overs (R Sukumar 56, K Ashok Kumar 45, S Thiagu 43, RM Karthik 40) beat State Bank of India RC 233 for 8 in 50 overs (A Badrinath 77, B Pavithran 60, D Joe Mathew 3/38); Purasawalkam CC 175 in 39.1 overs (M Sathish 61, V Naresh Babu 4/38, R Raguram 4/76) lost to Park Town RC 176 for 4 in 38.3 overs (S Vishaal 76*, S Avaikkarasan 40, GM Ezhil Vannan 3/62).