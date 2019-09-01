Dhanaraj, Akash guide Nungambakkam to victory

Chennai: A Dhanaraj (4/47) and S Akash (4/13) picked four wickets each to help Nungambakkam Sports Club inflict a 68-run loss on Globe Cricket Club in the TNCA Fifth Division ‘C’ match here.

Batting first, Nungambakkam made 204 for eight in its stipulated overs, with S Prakash (60) scoring a half-century. In the second innings, Dhanaraj and Akash wreaked havoc to skittle out Globe for a paltry 136 in 37.1 overs. In another duel, National Cricket Club posted an easy 54-run victory over Triplicane United Club.

Brief scores: V-DIVISION ‘C’: Nungambakkam SC 204 for 8 in 50 overs (S Prakash 60, K Giridharan 45) beat Globe CC 136 in 37.1 overs (R Gopi 74, A Dhanaraj 4/47, S Akash 4/13);

National CC 212 in 49.3 overs (TK Durga Prasad 70, M Arevalagan 65) beat Triplicane United Club 158 in 34.4 overs (S Vijay 89, T Vidyuth 4/37);

Triplicane RC 144 in 41 overs (M Nishanth Raj 69, P Venkatesan 3/32) lost to Eccentrics CC 147 for 6 in 30.4 overs (Siddeshwaran 3/33);

ICI S & RC 288 for 8 in 50 overs (M Anbu Selvan 70, S Kumar 49, M Sagar 40, S Sunil 3/61) beat Minerva CC 147 in 33.5 overs (S Manish Gandhi 51, T Arun Kumar 3/16);

Grove CC 204 in 49.3 overs (M Hariprakash 59, V Murali 48, S Prem Kumar 4/54) lost to Unicorn CC 205 for 4 in 42.4 overs (K Jagan Panchanathan 80, S Madhusudhan 50*).