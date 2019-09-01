Districts beats City in U-19 contest

Chennai: RS Mokit Hariharan (131 not out) and P Nirmal Kumar (5/77) shone for Combined Districts as it defeated City by 91 runs in the TNCA Under-19 four-day match at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Continuing on its overnight score of 351 for 8, Combined Districts added another 89 runs, thanks to a good batting performance from Mokit. He contributed 55 runs on the day and his entire innings was studded with 22 boundaries and a solitary maximum. City was set a target of 287, but was bowled out for 195 courtesy Nirmal’s five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Combined Districts (1st innings) 183 in 70.5 overs (ND Harishankar 81, J Michael Antony 5/30, P Vidyuth 3/43); City (1st innings) 337 in 97.5 overs (S Sri Abisek 103, Vikram Satheesh 107, C Saffin 51*, Joy Gupta 4/110); Combined Districts (2nd innings) 440 in 109.5 overs (M Boopathi Vaishnakumar 66, ND Harishankar 53, R Ram Arvindh 88, RS Mokit Hariharan 131*, P Vidyuth 3/94); City 195 in 51.2 overs (C Saffin 82*, P Nirmal Kumar 5/77).