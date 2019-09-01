I love ‘Action’ films, says Sundar C

Chennai: “I always love to do action films, though comedy has been my forte,” says filmmaker Sundar C. His next titled Action features Vishal, Tamannah, Aishwarya Lakshmi in lead roles.

Speaking about the film, Sundar C, says, “Though my comedy and horror films have won appreciation, I always wanted to do an action-packed entertainer. When I conceived the story of Action, I wanted an actor who would do full justice to the role. Vishal was my first choice. He plays a military officer named Subash. Tamannah dons the role of a military commando. Akansa Puri, Pazha Karuppiah, Kabir Singh, Ramki and Yogi Babu are also in the cast.”

Produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran, the film has camera by Dudley. Srikanth NB is in charge of editing. Music is by Hiphop Tamizha and stunts are choreographed by Anbariv.