Nearly 575 youngsters from J&K inducted into Army

Srinagar: As many as 575 youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday inducted into the Army after completing a year-long rigorous training, a defence spokesperson said.

A glittering parade was held at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAKLI Regiment Centre on the outskirts of Srinagar, he said.

While the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Srinagar showcased its latest batch of pass outs, a fascinating attestation parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Centre in Leh to mark the entry of 207 recruits into the regiment, the spokesman said.

The Passing Out Parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Adjutant General Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar, and was attended by parents and relatives of young soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir besides number of civil and military officers, the spokesperson added.

He said the dauntless young soldiers of the regiment hailing from all regions and religions of Jammu and Kashmir, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their regimental song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshnam,‘ inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Valley.

“Their salute to the tricolour with national anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade,” the spokesperson said. The Adjutant General congratulated the soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

The young soldiers who excelled in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the General officer. Recruit Sawan Kumar received the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’ and Recruit Pankaj Kumar bagged the Chewang Rinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing,’ the spokesperson said.

He said the proud parents and relatives pipped the soldiers ready to join their battalions and to tread the immortal path of glory, living up to the best traditions of the Army. As a mark of respect, gratitude and recognition of contribution made by the parents of these young soldiers, they were also presented with the ‘Gaurav Padaks‘ instituted by the Army, he said.

In Leh, the spokesperson said the impressive ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi. The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took an oath in unison to serve the nation, he said, adding that the reviewing officer congratulated them for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service of the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.