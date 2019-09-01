‘Oththa Seruppu’ to be screened in Singapore festival

Chennai: Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is getting screened at Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF). Parthiban said, “I never knew that movies get premiered at International Film festivals like SAIFF. It might look like an enlarged statement, but I believe a film like Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is a worthy one to be screened at a prestigious platform like this.”

He added, “I am not saying this for the sake of my hard work, but the effort that the entire crew has exerted to nurture my vision to a greater degree. Moreover, it serves as an opportunity for a film of such attempt to be noticed on International panorama and I am really looking forward to be a part of this moment.”

It is the 13th movie ever in the history of cinema to feature a single actor all through. It is produced by Parthiban for Bioscope Film Framers with Ramji handling cinematography and Santhosh Narayanan composing music. Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty and Amrit Pritam have taken care of sound designing.