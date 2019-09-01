Suburban rail users are a worried lot in Chennai

Chennai: The incomplete work of a public toilet at the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station has irked the commuters.

Last year, when Dayanand, a commuter complained about it, the officials replied that the previous contract had lapsed and new tenders will be floated to finish the remaining work.

“However, it has been an year since I got the reply and the work has not commenced yet. This is one of the most used stations and the lack of a proper toilet has made several people struggle,” he added.

While Southern Railways boast of improvising the facilities in the suburban trains including setting up of pay and use toilets, commuters express their anguish for not maintaining them.

To make things all the more worse, the pay and use toilet in Tambaram Sanatorium railway station remains locked, putting hundreds of commuters at great inconvenience. Such situations are giving hardship to the women, who cannot relieve themselves.

“I travel from Chengalpet. The toilet facility at the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station was locked. Though I found it embarrassing, I had to ask the railway authorities for the key,” said G Radha, a commuter.

Unlike Radha, many commuters are not comfortable enough to approach the railway authorities.

A commuter R Sudha said, “The toilet was locked. I didn’t know what to do, but tolerated it as I can’t do much about it.”

When News Today contacted the railway authorities, they said, “Miscreants generally break the equipment in the rest rooms. Many users do not turn off the taps either. So, we preferred to keep it locked.”

If they are kept locked, then what is the purpose of their existence, question commuters.

“Southern Railways should think of alternative measures like appointing a guard to deal with the miscreants,” said P Girija, another commuter.