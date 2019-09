Chennai: BJP State President Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the Telangana Governor.

Speaking to a news channel she said she was happy about the development.

It may be noted that ESL Narasimhan is the present Governor of Telangana and he assumed office 2 June 2014. Tamilisai would be the first lady Governor to be appointed from Tamilnadu.

She was appointed as Tamilnadu State BJP president in 2014 and also contested the recently held Lok Sabha election from Thoothukudi.