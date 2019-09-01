TN CM completes 3-day tour in United Kingdom, leaves for US

Chennai: After completing his London tour today, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has left for United States of America, where he will be joined by a few ministers tomorrow. He will meet US-based entrepreneurs, NRIs and top executive of Ford and Caterpillar.

The Chief Minister will also hold discussions with Foxcon and Lincoln Electric executives at San Francisco.

On the following days, he will travel to Buffalo in California state to discuss technical collaboration for a state-of-the-art livestock park planned at Thalaivaasal in Salem district. He will also visit Bloom Energy’s facilities in San Francisco to know about integrating renewable energy systems into the power grid of the State.

From America, Palaniswami flies 7 September to Dubai where he will spend two days from 8 September. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar who is accompanying Palaniswami in London will travel to New York as well. There they will be joined by Ministers Rajenthra Balajee, Udumalai Radhakrishnan, R B Udhayakumar. The ministers have already left for US.

During his London trip, Palaniswami visited and interacted with various investors and top officials in the United Kingdom. He visited the IP Switch Smartgrid factory at Suffolk in London to explore the possibilities of technology transfer in solar and wind energy generation systems which can be used in Tamilnadu. He also held discussions with the factory officials.

Palaniswami said the State government will take necessary action to establish a branch of the London Kings College Hospital in Chennai. He further said helicopter ambulance service will soon be implemented in the State.

On the first day of his visit to London yesterday, Palaniswami signed three key partnership agreements in the health sector. He also interacted with Parliamentarians there on various aspects and said that Tamilnadu is a heaven for investors. He said that Tamilnadu is a front-runner in health sector and added that there are plans to implement a few health schemes and technologies followed in England.

An MoU was signed between Tamilnadu government and the International Skills Development Corporation. Another MoU was signed with the King’s College London to establish a branch in Tamilnadu and the third was a Statement of Intent, signed with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.