Actor injured, photographer dies in road mishap

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Actor Thavasi, who shot to fame with films like Azhagarsamyin Kuthirai and Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam, suffered serious injuries in a road accident recently. The actor had been to shoot for a television serial that was helmed by actor-cum-director Raj Kapoor in Dindigul-Theni border.

After completing the shoot, the crew were on their way to hotel in a car, and met with an accident on the way. The actor suffered severe injuries and was admitted to Uthamapalayam hospital. Popular still photographer Stills Siva succumbed to the injuries.

