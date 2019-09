Chennai: AMMK’s Pudhukotttai district secretary Bharani Karthikeyan joined DMK today in the presence of party president M K Stalin at Arivalayam.

Bharani is the brother of AIADMK MLA Rathinasabapathy. Speaking to mediapersons after joining DMK, Bharani said he is planning to hold a party meeting at Pudhukottai during which he will speak about the problems in AMMK.

“People are liking the leadership of DMK and so, I have joined the party without any conditions,” he said.