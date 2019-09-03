AINRC leader’s no-confidence notice against Pondy Speaker returned

Puducherry: Puducherry Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on Tuesday announced the notice for no-confidence motion against him given by the Leader of the Opposition N Rangasamy was returned as it was not found in order.

When Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was replying to the general debate on the budget, leader of the AIADMK legislature party A Anbalagan and members of the opposition AINRC wanted to know what decision was taken on the notice of no-confidence motion given against the Speaker.

The Speaker said the notice given by Leader of the Opposition and AINRC chief Rangasamy was returned to him as it was found not to be in order. Meanwhile, the AIADMK and AINRC members wanted to know the status of the no-confidence motion they had given against the Speaker.

To this, Sivakolundhu said it was under consideration and there was still time to peruse their representations. Not satisfied with the Speaker’s reply, all the members belonging to the opposition block, comprising AINRC, AIADMK and BJP, staged a walkout and the Chief Minister went ahead with his reply. However, the AIADMK and AINRC members returned to the House a few minutes later.

The Chief Minister listed the achievements of his government and said despite the financial crunch and want of sufficient allocation of funds by the Centre, the Puducherry government was going ahead with implementation of various welfare schemes. He said that the government would soon come out with a Bill to convert the government engineering college into a technical university. Narayanasamy had presented the union territory’s budget on 26 August.