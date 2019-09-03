Chandrayaan 2 gets more closer to moon

Chennai: ISRO said the first de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully today at 8.50 am, as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 4 seconds.

Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, 2 September at 1.15 pm. The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully 1 September at 6.21 pm.

Fourth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully 30 August at 6.18 pm.