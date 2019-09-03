Chennai to receive moderate rain today

Chennai: Chennai and suburban areas witnessed mild showers last night. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain to occur in isolated places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry today. Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram and Cuddalore may receive heavy spell, it said.

Anna University (Chennai district) and Tambaram (Kanchipuram district) received 1 cm rain each yesterday. Valparai, Devala, Valparai Taluk Office received 4 cm each.

Meanwhile, isolated places over Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to get heavy rainfall today.

Predicting the local forecast for Chennai city and neighbourhood, an official communique read, “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.”