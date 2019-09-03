Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members of dredger

Mangaluru: The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued 13 crew of a dredger trapped in high waves in the sea just off the coast here, using a lifeboat of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) and launched a search for seven missing personnel.

The ship ‘Tridevi Prem,’ got stuck in the violent waves that suddenly started in the sea around 2.30 am early on Monday morning, a Coast Guard press release said.

The vessel captain contacted the Coast Guard and NMPT, following which ICG ship ‘Amartya‘ in the vicinity rescued 13 crew and launched a search for the seven others. Owned by Mumbai-based Mercator Limited, the dredger was anchored within the limits of NMPT on a contractual agreement with the port to ensure sufficient depth in the channel.

The captain initially reported flooding in the pump room on Saturday. Late on Sunday, he contacted the Coast Guard and NMPT to report the same complaint, the release said. A repair team comprising divers arranged by the dredger owner, escorted by the ports deputy conservator went to the spot in a lifeboat and boarded the dredger to supervise rescue operations.

ICGS Amartya on patrol nearby monitored the situation through the Coast Guards radar. The 13 rescued crew members were later taken on board ICGS Amartya. DIG SS Dasila, commandant, Cost Guard, Karnataka, said authorities have been asked de-fuel to dredger to prevent an oil spill.