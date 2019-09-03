IAF inducts 8 US-made Apache helicopters

Pathankot: The Indian Air Force inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters here today, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities.

Officials said the aircraft were formally inducted at the induction ceremony at Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

“Eight of the Apache attack helicopters inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force’s combat capabilities,” a senior IAF official said.

The ceremonial key was handed over to IAF Chief Dhanoa by the Boeing company president. The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said.

“Apache-64E attack helicopters will replace the ageing Mi-35 fleet. A total of 22 Apaches are to delivered and the last batch will be delivered by March 2020,” he said.

Dhanoa said these helicopters are equipped with latest technology and will be deployed in the western region.

“These attack helicopters will enhance the operation capabilities of the IAF and the strike force,” Dhanoa said.

He also said the Apache induction is a ‘significant step’ towards modernisation of the IAF fleet. Apaches are equipped with latest technology, 24×7 all-weather capable with high agility and survivability, he said.