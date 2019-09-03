‘Magamuni is not time-bound’

Chennai: Magamuni has few elements from my personal life, says filmmaker Shanthakumar. Shanthakumar made his debut with critically-acclaimed Mounagiri. He is back with Magamuni after almost eight years. Asked why such a long delay, he says, “A script like Magamuni is not time-bounded. It is a collection of several events. I thank my producer for not putting pressure on me to complete things in a hurry. He gave me enough freedom.”

Starring Arya, Indhuja and Mahima Nambiar in lead roles, the movie is releasing 6 September. Says Shanthakumar, “The movie is about the everyday struggles of a family man. It’s a character-based story. Every character is unique and contributes to the plot.”

On working with Arya, Santhakumar, says, “Arya was among the first actors who came to my mind once I finished the story. He was happy listening to the script and agreed to do it. He initially had doubts whether he could pull it off. But gathered guts as we shot.” Heaping laurels on the director, Arya, says, “He executed things well. He extracted the best from us. Working with him, we all learnt a lot.”