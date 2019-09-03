Rajisha Vijayan opposite Dhanush

Chennai: Close on the heels of completing Asuran, actor Dhanush will be playing the hero in a movie to be directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj. Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan will be the female protagonist. Rajisha Vijayan was last seen playing the titular lead in the Ahammed Khabeer-directed coming-of-age drama June. The actress made her debut in the 2016 film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, helmed by Unda director Khalid Rahman.

The film is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, who are also currently producing Dhanush’s forthcoming venture Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran.