Car hits woman inspector

Chennai: A woman Inspector of police injured herself after an unidentified four-wheeler hit her two-wheeler last night at EVR Salai.

According to the police, the victim Sasikala is an Inspector of police, Economic Offences Wing (EoW) section.

Last night, she was riding on her two-wheeler with her six-year-old daughter at 8.15 pm on EVR Salai. Police said, an unknown vehicle rammed against their scooter and drove away.

Sasikala and her daughter were thrown to the road. While the girl suffered injuries on her hands, legs and forehead, Sasikala also hurt her hand, leg and shoulder. The duo are admitted to a private hospital in Kilpauk.

Sasikala is a resident of Kilpauk.

Anna Square Traffic police have registered a case and are trying to trace the vehicle with the help of CCTV visuals.