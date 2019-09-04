Chennai filmmaker wins award in USA

Chennai: Chennai based film-maker Abilesh Ravi won the Best International Short Film Award in Universal Independent Film Festival, Kansas City, USA recently. In the short film category, Abilesh’s Tamil short film Ondraa Irandaa Aasaigal won the best film competing against films from across the world. From India, there was another filmmaker from Mumbai made it to the festival.

The festival celebrates the art of independent film, attracting film-makers, film goers from all walks of life across the globe. There were 1127 submissions from over 104 countries which includes Canada, England, France,Italy, Iran,India,Lebanon, USA and more.