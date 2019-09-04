Collegium recommends new Chief Justice for Madras High Court

Chennai: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice A K Mittal has also been proposed to be transferred to Madras High Court.

The collegium consisting of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Bobde, Ramana, Arun Mishra and Nariman in a meeting held 3 September rejected the representation made by Justice Tahilramani requesting to reconsider the transfer protocol, which was originally made 28 August.