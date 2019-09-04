Cong MLA Balan all set to get elected for Dy Speaker of Pondy Assembly

Puducherry: Ruling Congress legislator M N R Balan today filed his nomination for the election for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly slated to be held tomorrow.

As his was the only nomination received by the Secretary to the Assembly A Vincent Rayar by noon Wednesday Balan is all set to be elected unopposed. He represents the Uzhavarkarai Assembly segment in Puducherry region and is the first time member to the House.

Balan, who was also the chairman of the Puducherry government owned Transport Development Corporation (PTDC) had resigned the chairman post on Tuesday.

The post of Deputy Speaker fell vacant after the present Speaker V P Sivakolundhu was elevated the post of Speaker in June after the incumbent Speaker V Vaithilingam was elected to Lok Sabha from the lone seat here in April this year.

Among those who were present when Balan submitted his nomination to the Secretary to the Assembly included Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PWD Minister A Namassivayam and legislators belonging to the Congress and DMK (alliance partner of the Congress).