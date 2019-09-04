Congress leader Shivakumar produced in court by ED

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was produced before Delhi court today.

Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The 57-year-old Congress leader was brought to the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

As the Congress staged protests in several parts of Karnataka today following the arrest of senior party leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for “peace”.

The Minister has also instructed officials to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order.

At several places in the State protests and incidences of burning tires, stone pelting and torching of buses have been reported since last night, Bommai said adding officials are on the job to maintain peace.

“They (Congress) can protest peacefully. Maintaining law and order is the duty of the government. Congress was part of the government that just exited office, we expect them to maintain peace,” he said.

“It is the duty of Congress leaders to see to that the peace is not disturbed and public property is not destroyed. So I request every one to maintain peace and help in maintaining law and order. We have to see to that public at large are not affected, and there should be no room for any violence,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.