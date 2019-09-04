Jaya’s bio-pic titled ‘Queen’

Chennai: Director Gautham Menon’s web series on former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been titled Queen. It will be aired on MX Player. Ramya Krishnan plays the title role.

Buzz is that popular Malayalam actor Indrajith, elder brother of Prithviraj is essaying the role of Jayalalithaa’s mentor and Tamil cinemas most celebrated Superstar MG Ramachandran.

Sources say that Gautham has come up with several unknown stories on Jayalalithaa through her close friends and associates which he had used in the film. Remember A L Vijay is working on a movie based on the life of J Jayalaithaa and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut plays the heroine.