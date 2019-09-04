Kidnap bid foiled at Villivakkam

Chennai: In a bizzare turn of events, a 16-year-old had a narrow escape after the vehicle in which he was being whisked away got involved in an accident in Villivakkam last night.

According to the police, Sooraj (name changed) had driven his father’s car to MTH Road. He was standing outside a private school and talking to his friends when two unknown men approached them. They identified themselves a policemen in plain clothes and asked for Sooraj’s driving license.

When the men asked Sooraj and other to come with them to the police station, his friends fled the spot. The two ‘policemen’, got into Sooraj’s car along with him and began driving.

At Thirumangalam, the vehicle collided with another car coming from the opposite direction. Soon, traffic policemen arrived at the spot and took all three to the police station. Here, Sooraj got in touch with his father, who came to Villivakkam police station and they explained the situation to the police. However, cops found that the two men were fake policemen.

Identified as Ebenezer (24) and Karthik (19) of Anna Nagar, the men have several cases pending against them. Karthik has a murder case filed against him.