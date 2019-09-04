Rajini will not join BJP: Congress leader

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and a sympathiser of actor Rajinikanth, Karate Thygarajan, today said that the actor will not join BJP and he will float his own political party soon.

After Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Governor of Telangana, there were rumours that Rajinikanth would join the party and would be made its State unit president.

Addressing mediapersons, Karate Thyagarajan, said, ‘Rajinikanth will fill the political vacuum in Tamilnadu. He will not join BJP and will certainly start his own party’.