Security scare at Chennai airport

Chennai: The city airport came under an alert and security was intensified after a man entered the VIP passage and made his way into the runway. He was immediately stopped by the CISF and handed over to the police early this morning.

According to sources, the incident took place at 3 am, a passenger identified as Shajith (27) from Andhra Pradesh was waiting for his flight in the departure area. However, all of a sudden he ran into Gate 5, which is a VIP area and made his way till the runway. He was caught by the CISF.

He is currently under inquiry by Assistant Commissioner Natesan and Inspector Kannan.

It is said he did it under the influence of alcohol. Following the incident, vehicle check was intensified at airport.