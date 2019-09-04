Skill development centre now at Ramakrishna Mission Students Home

Chennai: Vivekananda-BPCL Skill Development Centre was inaugurated by Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math vice-president Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj at Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, Mylapore recently.

Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math general secretary Swami Suviranandaji Maharaj and BPCL managing director D Rajkumar participated.

According to a press release, Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home empowers the poor and destitute students by providing them food, clothing, shelter and medical care at free of cost and tries to empower them through quality education. From seven inmates in 1905, the home has about 700 inmates today, who are mostly orphans.

The home has a residential high school and a residential Polytechnic college. The latter offers three year course leading to Diploma in Mechanical, Automobile and Computer Engineering. The home also runs a primary School for the children from local poor families.

The skill development centre is launched in the centre to hone the skills of the students and make them industry-ready. The entire SDC project is sponsored through the CSR activities of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajkumar said that BPCL is highly delighted to fund the entire cost of the project and is proud to associate with Ramakrishna Mission who are pioneers in doing yeomen service to the cause of uplifting the poor and downtrodden in the society, especially through education.

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj in his address stressed the importance of value education. ‘Pure mind and purity of thought are important. Selfless service can be possible only by honest people. There is nothing wrong in taking birth in a poor family, but following values in one’s life is a must,’ he said.

Swami Suviranandaji Maharaj recalled the inauguration of the Students Home building by Swami Brahmanandaji, one of the foremost disciple and spiritual son of Sri Ramakrishna and said that the skill development centre will improve the skills of the students so that they get suitable jobs.