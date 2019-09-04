Sri Divya back after a break

Chennai: Actress Sri Divya, a popular heroine untill a couple of years ago, is back in big screen. She plays a meaty role in cinematographer turned director Vijay Milton’s new action-thriller. The movie features Vijay Antony and Allu Sirish in the lead roles.

To be produced by Infiniti Film Ventures, the film is expected to go on floors from November. Infiniti Film Ventures is a joint venture of Dhananjayan’s BOFTA Entertainment, Diya Movies, and financier Kamal Bohra. Sources say that the shoot of the film will predominantly take place in coastal areas like Goa, Daman, and Diu. Apart from helming the film, Vijay Milton is penning the script and will also take care of the cinematography too.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony is busy with the shoot of films like Khaki, an untitled film with Metro director Ananda Krishnan, and multi-starrer Agni Siragugal.