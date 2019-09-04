State-level tennis tournament held at SRM

Chennai: SRM Institute of Science and Technology organised a State-level Tennis Tournament recently, at its campus in Kattankulathur.

According to a release, the institution recently constructed its Valliammai Tennis Complex, a synthetic tennis court, which was inaugurated by Chancellor, SRM Educational Institutions, TR Parivendhar.

The state-level tourney is the first tournament organised since the construction of the tennis complex. The tournament saw a participation of 64 players in the men’s and women’s singles, while 20 players participated in the doubles in both men and women, apart from participation of 12 in the mixed doubles. Vice-Chancellor, Sandeep Sancheti presented trophies and certificates to the winners of the tourney.