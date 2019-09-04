TE Rig lands in Chennai

Chennai: An advanced hi-tech gaming vehicle came here to Chennai. Taiwan Excellence’s Rig reached the city as a part of its multi-city tour where it showcases landmark products covering gaming, ICT, home and living. TE Rig – an automobile laden with the finest products in the world, zoomed across the city and halted at Chrompet, Government Arts College, Nandanam, letting people catch a glimpse and get the first-hand experience of the technology.

Speaking about TE Rig’s tour, director of Taipei World Trade Center Liaison office New Delhi, Herben Wu said, “TE Rig began its exciting journey some days back. In every city that it goes to, it will bring a lot of joy to people from all age groups by giving them the chance to witness ground-breaking technology. We are looking forward to some great response from every nook and corner of India.”