TN Governor, CM greet teachers

Chennai: Governor, Chief Minister and leaders of various political parties conveyed their wishes for Teachers’ Day, which falls tomorrow.

In his greetings, Banwarilal Purohit said it is the training imparted by the teacher that determines the future of every child studying in the class.

‘Every gesture, every action and every thought of the teacher silently hones the personality of the child. Let us on this occasion of Teachers Day recognise the efforts of the teaching community and back them up with all the facilities required so as to enable them to devote themselves to their profession with greater vigour. That will show our gratitude to our teachers who have contributed to a great extent to the success we have achieved in our lives,’ he said.

Edappadi K Palaniswami said teachers should teach the students about having a good aim and social responsibilities.

‘The services of the teachers who work hard for the future of the students by making use of the various schemes implemented by the government is an appreciable one,’ he added.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, TMC chief G K Vasan also extended their wishes.