Vishnu Vishal in action mode

Chennai: Vishanu Vishal began shooting for his next titled FIR. It will be directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Menon. Manjima Mohan plays the heroine and the cast includes Reba Monica John and Raiza Wilson.
Speaking about the film, Vishnu Vishal, said, “The movie is set in Chennai. I play an educated Muslim boy belonging to a middle class family who is in search of a job. The story revolves around Faizal’s life and what he goes through because he is a Muslim. It has a terrorism backdrop and strong emotional content.
Produced by Anand Joy, the film has Arul Vincent of Kirumi fame as cinematographer and Ashwanth as the music composer.