Vishnu Vishal in action mode

Chennai: Vishanu Vishal began shooting for his next titled FIR. It will be directed by Manu Anand, a former associate of Gautham Menon. Manjima Mohan plays the heroine and the cast includes Reba Monica John and Raiza Wilson.

Speaking about the film, Vishnu Vishal, said, “The movie is set in Chennai. I play an educated Muslim boy belonging to a middle class family who is in search of a job. The story revolves around Faizal’s life and what he goes through because he is a Muslim. It has a terrorism backdrop and strong emotional content.

Produced by Anand Joy, the film has Arul Vincent of Kirumi fame as cinematographer and Ashwanth as the music composer.