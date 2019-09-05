19 more companies in US ink pact with Tamilnadu

Chennai: As many as 19 companies signed MoU to begin business in Tamilnadu. The pacts were signed during the investors meet held at San Jose in America in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said an official release here today.

These agreements will create job opportunities for as many as 6,500 people. This is in addition to the pacts signed by 16 firms on Wednesday.

During the event, Palaniswami also launched the Digital Accelerator and ‘Yaadhum Oorey Schemes’. He said these schemes are just the beginning and more such plans will be introduced in the future for the betterment of ease of doing business in the State.