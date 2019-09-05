5-member gang robs wine shop in Chennai, one held

Chennai: A five-member gang broke open the door of a TASMAC liquor shop and fled with Rs 17,000 at Chinmaya Nagar, Koyambedu.

An employee of the outlet, despite being badly assaulted by the robbers, chased and caught hold of one of them.

According to police, Sathish (27), a native of Pudukkottai, worked at the shop. Last night, after closing the outlet, he locked the door from inside and slept in the store.

At 1.30 am, he heard violent knocks on the door, but he refused to open it. But the gang managed to break the door and entered. They assaulted Sathish who tried to stop them from taking the money. Sathish, however, managed to catch Rafique (23) of Saligramam after a chase. He was handed over to Thirumangalam police who have registered a case and are searching for the others.