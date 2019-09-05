Andreescu becomes first teen in US Open semis since 2009

New York: Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu became the first teen US Open semi-finalist in a decade on Wednesday, defeating Belgium’s Elise Mertens to set up a battle with Belinda Bencic for a spot in the final.

The 15th-seeded 19-year-old from suburban Toronto rallied past 25th seed Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach a Thursday clash against fellow Slam semi-final debutante Bencic, the Swiss 13th seed who beat Croatian 23rd seed Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

“I’m honestly speechless,” Andreescu said. “I need someone to pinch me right now. Is this real life?” Serena Williams, seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles title to match Margaret Court’s all-time record, faces Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the other semi-final.