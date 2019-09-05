ED arrests ex-treasurer of cricket association

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza in connection with a money laundering case, officials said today.

They said Mirza, alleged to be close to former JKCA chairman and ex chief minister Farooq Abdullah, was arrested Thursday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency had questioned Farooq Abdullah in this case for the first time in July this year in Chandigarh.

Officials alleged Mirza was privy to financial dealings of the association and as he was not cooperating in the probe he was placed under arrest.