How Palaniswami runs TN’s administration from abroad

Chennai: It has been more than a week since Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the Secretariat, thanks to a three-nation foreign trip that he started 28 August. But, works are being carried out as usual and highly placed sources say there is no lacunae in the State administration.

“In fact, we don’t feel like missing the CM at all, though he is not physically present here. For, he is in constant touch with all top officials and regularly taking and giving inputs, like how things were when he was in Chennai and Salem. He is making the best use of latest technology,” sources say.

Days before Palaniswami commenced his trip, a state-of-the-art mechanism was set up at the Fort St George, to enable the Chief Minister contact officials here and vice versa. “He has given officials the freedom to disturb him anytime. He is just a video call away,” add sources.

Likewise, AIADMK circles say Palaniswami, the party’s joint coordinator, is in regular touch with party seniors and office-bearers and advising them on party affairs. “He is even aware of the memes that are doing the rounds here after videos showing him in western dress went viral,” they state.

After completing his UK visit, EPS is currently in the United States. There, he received the support of higher officials of Caterpillar and Ford Motors, who have already invested in the State, and Tamilnadu was showcased as a preferred destination for investments in the sectors of Fintech, Aerospace and Electric Vehicles manufacturing.

As a result, more than 16 firms in the US have committed investments to the tune of over Rs 2,700 crore in Tamilnadu and another firm has signed an agreement for an in-principle investment of Rs 50,000 crore to set up a plant.

The Chief Minister held direct talks with representatives of various companies to promote investments in the State, and highlighted the infrastructure facilities being provided for smooth running of the business in Tamilnadu.

“Palaniswami has come a long way since he became the CM in 2017. He has emerged a confident leader who is capable of running the State and the party with ease. His foreign trip proves this well,” says S Ravi, a professor and a political observer.