Immersion of Ganesha idols begins today in Chennai

Chennai: Starting today, Ganesha idols installed at various places for Vinayaka Chathurthi will be immersed in the city.

So far, as many as 167 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea by Hindu organisations and private parties.

Based on directions of city police, the immersion was done at approved places in a peaceful manner.

The city police had chalked out specific locations for the immersion activity.

Permission was granted only after devotee groups got No Objection Certificate (NOC) from various government agencies.

“The immersion process took place in a peaceful manner. Devotees used cranes and boats for carrying the idols. Security was beefed up in these places,” officials said. Immersion will be carried out on 7 and 8 September.

Photos by K Vijay Anand