India International Seafood show to be held February 7-9 next year

Kochi: The 22nd Edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS), being held here from 7 to 9 February next year, will highlight technological advances and sustainable practices followed in seafood processing sector in India.

This biennial show, re-visiting Kochi after a span of 12 years, will provide an ideal platform for an interaction between Indian Exporters and Overseas importers of Indian marine products, a release from The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) said here.

It will also provide an opportunity for display and sale for manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredient dealers and cold chain systems and also an opening for service providers like Logistics and Certifying/Testing segments, it said.

During 2018-2019, India exported over 14,37,000 tons of marine products worth over USD 6.70 billion as per provisional figures, according to the release. With a multi-pronged strategy, addressing capture fisheries and aquaculture, it is expected to achieve an export turnover of USD 15 Billion in next 5 years.

IISS 2020 will have over 250 stalls spread over 7,000 sq m, showcasing a wide range of products based on automated and IT aided technology, and energy efficient systems for value addition, the release added. The MPEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India is organising the show.