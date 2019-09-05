Kalki Koechlin to romance SK

Chennai: Popular Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is all set to romance Sivakarthikeyan for his film to be directed by Vignesh ShivN of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is expected to compose music for the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. Sources say that Vignesh ShivN had also approached Anjali to be part of the project.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Namma Veetu Pillai with director Pandiraj is all set for release, while he is busy shooting for Hero, being helmed by P S Mithran.