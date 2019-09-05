Kriti Sanon thrilled to be part of ‘Mimi’

Chennai: Actress Kriti Sanon is happy to be part of Mimi, where she plays a young surrogate mother, which will also be her first woman-centric film.

Directed by Luka Chuppi fame Laxman Utekar, Kriti considers the project a huge responsibility. “I am quite nervous. But nervousness is what is so exciting. The fact that I haven’t done something like this before, the fact that it’s so away from me and it’s got emotions I have never experienced, is what is challenging. But at this point of time, I want to do something different, take a risk and push the envelope. I’m glad that ‘Mimi’ is going to be my first female-centric film,” she said.