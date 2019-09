Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today said his party is ready to hold a function to felicitate Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, if he is able to bring all the investments that have been signed during his ongoing foreign trip.

Speaking at the marriage of a party cadre in Tiruppur, he said, “I will be happy if the State garners more investments.” He also questioned how many companies that signed MoU during the Global Investors Meet held in 2019, invested in the State.